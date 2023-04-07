[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR's dominating win against RCB on homecoming to Eden Gardens after almost four years

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was ecstatic after his team's commanding victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday (April 6) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Playing in their home ground for the first time since 2019, KKR dominated RCB in both the bowling and batting departments. After being asked to bat first, they managed to reach a mammoth total of 204/7 on a slowish track, courtesy of Shardul Thakur's (68 off 29 balls) blitzkrieg.

In the second half, KKR spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (4/15), Sunil Narine (2/16), and Suyash Sharma (3/30) ruled the roost as they spun a web around the RCB batters and triggered a massive collapse. The trio combined to skittle out the Bangalore side for 123 in 17.4 overs as KKR registered a clinical 81-run triumph.

Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance throughout the game and celebrated joyfully after his side won the match comfortably. You can watch KKR's winning moments and SRK's reaction in the videos below:

Check out the video below, where Shahrukh Khan is seen interacting with Virat Kohli following KKR's victory.

KKR captain Nitish Rana reveals Shardul Thakur-Rinku Singh gameplan after the win against RCB

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Nitish Rana opened up about the team management's game plan during the match-defining partnership between Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh.

Rana revealed that Rinku Singh was advised to anchor the innings while Shardul Thakur would unleash his aggressive strokes at the other end. The plan worked wonders as the duo put on a 103-run stand and powered their side to a massive total.

"Obviously, there were a lot of positives in the last game. Top order collapsed a little, just like the last game. Credit to Gurbaz. What can I say about Shardul - it was an unbelievable innings. No doubt Shardul batted well. The role of Rinku to hold one end while Shardul attacks the bowlers is what our plan was.

"We had it in our minds that we won't give pace to RCB in the middle overs as they like pace in the middle overs. Umesh and Southee bowled well and then we implemented our spinners. He's as very different character - he backs himself a lot. We had it in our plans initially that we would play Suyash whenever there was a little turn in the track."

The Kolkata Knight Riders will next face Gujarat Titans on April 9 in Ahmedabad.

