[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shreyas Iyer affectionately after KKR reaches finals of IPL 2024 with a resounding win vs SRH in Qualifier 1

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan embraced Shreyas Iyer affectionately after he led the team into the finals of IPL 2024. The Kolkata franchise picked up a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 21) to advance in the tournament.

KKR dominated SRH in all departments in the contest from ball one. Mitchell Starc (3/34) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/26) bowled exceptionally in the first innings and skittled out the Sunrisers for a middling total of 159 in decent batting conditions.

Shreyas Iyer (58*) and Venkatesh Iyer (51*) made quick work of the chase with their aggressive knocks. Their openers set up the platform with a 44-run stand in 3.2 overs, which was utilized by the Iyer duo, who took KKR home in just 13.4 overs.

After the game, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted celebrating the win with the Kolkata players. An X user shared a video to give a glimpse of the moment. In it, the Bollywood superstar could be seen giving a warm hug to Shreyas for leading his side with aplomb this season.

"The way we stood for each other was pleasing for the eyes" - KKR captain Shreyas Iyer

After the conclusion of the match against SRH, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed satisfaction with his team's collective performance. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"Elated by the performances. The responsibility was important and the way we stood for each other was pleasing for the eyes. It's not easy to keep travelling, yeah I think it's important to stay in the present and that is what we did. That's what we thrive on. At one stage SRH were closing at 9 an over and the wickets were imperative at this stage."

Applauding his bowling unit, Shreyas continued:

"When you have variety in the bowling line up, it is just mesmerizing. They have been true in their work ethics and the way they have been capitalising is great. The way Gurbaz came in, he gave an impactful start for us. We have to see we carry forward the same run rate. It's important to enjoy the moment and come the match day we will be in the zone."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will now travel south to Chennai to play in the summit clash of IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 26).

