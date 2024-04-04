[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and others after KKR's clinical win vs DC in IPL 2024 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacted with several cricketers after the conclusion of the 16th IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals. He was there on Wednesday in Vizag to support his Kolkata team.

KKR players didn't disappoint him as they entertained everyone thoroughly with a phenomenal all-round performance and beat the Capitals comfortably by 106 runs. They batted first in the contest and scored a huge total of 272/7. It came on the back of contributions from Sunil Narine (85), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54), Andre Russell (41), and Rinku Singh (26).

Vaibhav Arora (3/27), Varun Chakaravarthy (3/33), and Mitchell Starc (2/25) then bowled decent spells to bundle out DC to 166 in 17.2 overs. Only Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) put up a fight in the Delhi batting line-up, as the rest of them gave up easily in the steep chase.

After the conclusion of the match, Shah Rukh Khan had friendly interactions with a few players like Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and others. Fans shared a couple of posts on X to give a glimpse of it to everyone.

Shah Rukh Khan's interaction with the players:

"Hopefully, we continue with the same momentum"- KKR captain Shreyas Iyer after win against DC in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer applauded his teammates after a comprehensive triumph over the Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on the win, Iyer said:

"Sunny's job is to go out there and free his arms and see to it that we have a great powerplay, even if he doesn't, we've got other batsmen who can take on the bowlers and see to it we get a commendable total by the end of the powerplay.

"He (Raghuvanshi) was fearless right from ball one, and when you see him at training, he's top notch in terms of analyzing the situation, he's a smart batsman when it comes to leading the situation."

Shreyas also spoke about his bowlers and about his side winning all of their first three games so far, saying:

"Great to see all the bowlers stepping up at the right time and taking responsibility, owning their yards. The way they stood for each other is what we thrive on. He (Vaibhav) was sensational, although he went for two fours the first over, the way he came back and took crucial wickets.

"Hopefully, we continue with the same momentum. You always got to be down to earth, especially in the IPL."

KKR will next face CSK on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.