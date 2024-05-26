[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing a mask as he cheers for KKR in IPL 2024 final days after being discharged from hospital

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan cheered for his team from the stands in the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The popular movie star was seen wearing a mask as he was recently discharged from a hospital.

Shah Rukh was in attendance for KKR's Qualifier 1 encounter of IPL 2024 against SRH in Ahmedabad. However, he had to be admitted to a hospital due to dehydration. His health condition wasn't deemed serious and he was discharged soon.

The Bollywood star attended the summit clash of IPL 2024 with his wife Gauri and children, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. A fan of Shah Rukh shared a video on the microblogging platform X, in which he can be seen applauding SRH's Aiden Markram's dismissal while wearing a protective mask.

Meanwhile, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first in the IPL 2024 final. The KKR bowlers ran riot, bundling the opposition out for just 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL final.

"We all stood up tonight" - Andre Russell on KKR's stellar bowling display in IPL 2024

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell did an impressive job with the ball in IPL 2024 final, bagging three wickets in just 2.3 overs. During a mid-inning interview, he lauded the team's bowling performance in the all-important fixture. He said:

"Very happy, very happy, especially getting three wickets in this game. We all know how important this game is. As big players, we all stood up tonight. Very happy with how I am bowling and very happy with how everyone's bowling. Just being disciplined, bowling to the plans and trying to bowl less bad balls."

Russell also spoke about how he is in a good mental space, which has had a big impact on his performance. He added:

"My fitness is a big part of that but mentally I am in a better space. I was mentally down for the last few years, going through a lot. At the end of the day, we stand firm, back ourselves and back the talent we have. My body is feeling very good, I want to stay this way for another couple of years."

Apart from Russell's three-wicket haul, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana picked up two scalps each.

