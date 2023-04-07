[WATCH] Shahrukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli Pathaan's viral dance step after IPL 2023 game between KKR and RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan was spotted teaching Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli a viral dance step from a trending dance number after an IPL 2023 game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 6).

After a winning start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign, RCB succumbed to a heavy 81-run defeat against the Knight Riders, following which, Kohli and Shahrukh were seen having a fun chat. They also hugged each other before the Bollywood superstar convinced Kohli to try the viral steps from the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from the blockbuster movie Pathaan.

Shahrukh turned into a choreographer, teaching Kohli the moves before the two got the sync right.

Watch the clip here:

The short clip went viral across social media and was well-received by fans. Incidentally, this isn't the first time Kohli has danced to the trending song. He was spotted shaking his legs to the same song during the four-match Test series against Australia last month.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh was also spotted embracing KKR captain Nitish Rana and Player of the Match Shardul Thakur.

Virat Kohli fails as RCB go down against KKR by 81 runs

RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis failed to capitalise on their starts as Bangalore succumbed to a 81-run defeat in their second IPL 2023 game.

Batting first, KKR were reduced to 89-5 in 11.3 overs. However, Shardul Thakur produced a counter-attacking knock to help the team to 204-7. In response, RCB were off to a swashbuckling start, smashing 42 runs in four overs before KKR made a comeback. Since Sunil Narine dismissed Virat Kohli, there was no looking back for the hosts.

Varun Chakravarthy picked up four wickets, while Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma scalped three and two wickets, apiece, to bowl out Bangalore for 123 runs. With the win, the Knight Riders secured their maiden win of the season.

