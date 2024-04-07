[Watch] Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson thrilled as Jos Buttler brings up a fantastic ton along with RR's win over RCB in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler finally hit the ground running in the IPL 2024 season. He scored a sensational hundred to take his team over the line against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, April 6.

While the result was a foregone conclusion at the beginning of the 20th over, there was a sense of anticipation about whether Buttler would get his sixth IPL hundred. He was on 94 and the Royals needed just one run to win.

Jos Buttler hit a back-of-the-length delivery from Cameron Green over mid-wicket but the batter couldn't middle it well. Non-striker Shimron Hetmyer's initial reaction was that of a missed opportunity as even he felt that Buttler failed to clear the boundary.

However, the southpaw was overjoyed as he saw the ball fall just beyond the boundary cushion. Buttler had got the six he needed to not just take his team over the line but also complete a brilliant hundred.

The entire RR dugout was on their feet with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson having a beaming smile. Buttler also leapt in joy and hugged Hetmyer after getting to his hundred.

Here's the video of the emotions of the RR camp moments after the winning shot:

The way the players were happy for Buttler just showed the camaraderie in the team. It is one of the main reasons why RR sit pretty at the top with four wins from four games.

Jos Buttler just didn't give RCB any chance in the chase

While RCB picked up the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, the partnership between Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson took the game away from the visitors. Faf du Plessis asked Mayank Dagar to bowl the sixth over. Buttler smashed the left-arm spinner for 18 runs which swung the momentum in the hosts' favor.

Buttler just kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals and RCB's bowling once again proved to be toothless. The England star's form was one of the very few concerns for the Royals coming into this game and even that has been ticked off.