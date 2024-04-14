[Watch] Shivam Dube clatters Romario Shepherd for 22 runs in 1 over during MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube took apart Romario Shepherd in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-handed batter slammed the West Indian all-rounder for 22 runs, including two fours and two sixes on Sunday, April 14.

The incident occurred in the 14th over as Dube started it with a mighty hit over square leg after CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gave him the strike. The second six was over long-on. The southpaw finished the over with two boundaries in the final three deliveries as Shepherd's figures read 2-0-33-0.

Expand Tweet

The Super Kings lost Ajinkya Rahane for 5 runs and Rachin Ravindra for 21 after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya sent them into bat. However, Gaikwad hit a half-century (69 off 40 balls) before perishing to his opposite number. His wicket ended the 90-run stand between him and Dube.

Shivam Dube remains unbeaten at 66 as MS Dhoni's fireworks carry CSK to 206

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Super Kings put on a formidable total of 206 in 20 overs as MS Dhoni made his presence felt at the Wankhede Stadium and entertained the crowd. The 42-year-old faced only four deliveries, but hammered 20 runs, hitting three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya's bowling.

The 20th over started with a wide, followed by Daryl Mitchell hammering a boundary. The Baroda-born cricketer bounced back to get rid of Mitchell, but Dhoni went hammer and tongs on the 30-year-old. In the process, the defending champions clattered 57 runs off the final five overs.

The home side will still be confident about chasing the total, given that the Mumbai Indians captain opted to bowl first citing the dew factor.

Moreover, Mumbai Indians won against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a canter in their last game, chasing 196 in just 15.3 overs. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav made significant contributions with the bat.