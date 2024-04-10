Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's bonding on and off the field over the years has been apparent while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Team India. Having spent so much time together, the duo does not miss out on hyping each other up as well.

The same was seen in a video posted by MI on their Instagram account during one of their practice sessions. Ishan Kishan timed his reverse-sweep to perfection for a six over third man and then on the very next ball, played his trademark pull shot over cow corner.

Suryakumar Yadav admired Ishan's incredible timing and exclaimed:

"Shot yaar!"

Here's the video:

After a brief break from competitive cricket, Ishan Kishan has looked in good form in IPL 2024 so far. While he hasn't had big scores under his belt, he has given his team a couple of quickfire starts, with the latest coming in his previous game (42 off 23) against the Delhi Capitals.

Suryakumar Yadav is due a big knock

Suryakumar Yadav's comeback to competitive cricket wasn't great as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Capitals. However, the quality of the No.1 ranked T20I batter is unquestionable and sooner or later he will probably come good.

MI will hope that SKY hits top gear in their next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, April 11. He has great memories against this particular franchise, especially from their face-off at the Wankhede Stadium last year. Suryakumar scored a sizzling 83 off just 35 balls and helped MI thump RCB by six wickets.

He was also the Player of the Match in Mumbai's previous two IPL wins over RCB. The hosts will be hopeful of SKY making an impact and helping the five-time champions get back-to-back wins in IPL 2024.