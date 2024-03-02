[Watch] Shreyanka Patil's stunning back-hand flick at the boundary saves six runs for RCB

Continuing the trend of stunning boundary saves for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, all-rounder Shreyanka Patil pulled one back from a foot behind the long-on rope to save five runs for her team against Mumbai Indians.

Opener Hayley Matthews struck the last ball of the second-innings powerplay against Sophie Devine towards long-on. Patil, fielding on the fence, got both hands to the ball and took a stunning catch over her head, but realising that her momentum would take her over, she flicked it behind her.

It should serve as a big confidence-boost for the youngster. She hasn't had a great time in the field before this match and even dropped the crucial catch of Shafali Verma against the Delhi Capitals in the last encounter.

In that game, Georgia Wareham leaped high at the deep mid-wicket boundary to catch with her left hand what looked like a sure-shot six from Verma. Mid-air, she smartly pushed it back inside the ropes and saved four runs for her team.

"The team vibe has been amazing" - Shreyanka Patil

Patil is enjoying her time with the RCB franchise. A few days ago, after the team recorded back-to-back wins, she spoke about the vibe inside the dressing room.

“The team vibe has been amazing... We are top of the table. We’re just enjoying the feeling. We’ve had some team bonding sessions. We have gone out for bowling. We have had some amazing TT challenge. We’re just having fun and knowing each other well. We are also backing each other. Looking forward for upcoming matches," she told RCB's website.

Coming back to the match, soon after the save, Shreyanka took the wicket of Matthews in the eighth over. Despite her inspiring efforts, though, Mumbai seem to be cruising at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Catch all the live action here.

