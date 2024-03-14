[Watch] Shreyas Iyer dances in celebration amid reports of back injury as Mumbai win Ranji Trophy for 42nd time

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer danced with joy to celebrate his state side, Mumbai's 42nd Ranji Trophy victory on Thursday (March 14). Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs this afternoon, emerging as the champions in India's premier domestic tournament.

Shreyas Iyer played a valuable knock of 95 in the second innings of the final, building up a crucial partnership of 168 with centurion Musheer Khan to extend Mumbai's lead considerably.

It was a much-needed knock for Iyer after he failed in the first innings and also to divert attention from outside drama regarding his central contract. Unfortunately, Shreyas perished before reaching a well-deserved century, trying to hit a six.

Mumbai eventually managed to set a gigantic target of 538 for Vidarbha to win the Ranji Trophy final. The Vidarbha batters fought hard but could only get to 368 before losing all the wickets.

As a result, Mumbai managed to win the Ranji Trophy after eight long years. Shreyas Iyer did not take the field on Days 4 and 5 due to a back issue, the seriousness of which is still not known.

Despite his injury issues, Iyer was spotted celebrating on the field, performing a victory dance after the match's conclusion. A fan shared a video on X to give everyone a glimpse of it.

You can watch Iyer celebrating Mumbai's victory in the video below:

"Last year, it hurt that we could not qualify by just one run" - Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane after win against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged Vidarbha's consistent performances throughout the tournament, saying:

"I want to appreciate Vidarbha first of all. They have worked extremely hard and believed in their ability. They have played really well. Over the last seven-eight years, they have done very well, and I am pleased to see them perform."

Reflecting on the win, Rahane added:

"Last year, it hurt that we could not qualify by just one run. We focused on our fitness and a lot of small details. The MCA supported us a lot and gave us everything we needed as players. Ups and downs are a part of a cricketer's career. I am very happy for everyone in the dressing room."