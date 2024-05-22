[Watch] Shreyas Iyer hits Travis Head for 22 runs off 4 balls in Qualifier 1 to propel KKR into IPL 2024 final 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer took his team into the IPL 2024 final by hitting the winning runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1. The one-sided match took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. Shreyas remained unbeaten on 58 off just 24 balls.

With Kolkata needing just 18 runs to win the game from seven overs, Pat Cummins gave the ball to Travis Head. The Australian opener got a taste of his own medicine from Shreyas as the KKR captain smashed 22 runs in just four balls.

Shreyas Iyer took Travis Head downtown for a massive six to fittingly complete a comprehensive win for his team with 6.2 overs to spare. Here's a video of the winning moment:

Venkatesh Iyer also scored a half-century (51* off 28 balls) as Kolkata won the game with a staggering eight wickets in hand.

The target of 160 wasn't daunting for KKR

With figures of 3/34 from his four overs, Mitchell Starc set up the first innings for Kolkata. SRH kept losing wickets in clusters. A half-century from Rahul Tripathi and a rescue act from Pat Cummins down the order could only get them to 159 all-out.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine provided a quick start that took the sting out of the chase. Although both of them departed in their 20s, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then got together and kept the intensity going. Scoring fours and sixes almost at will, the duo added 97* for the third wicket and ensured there were no hiccups whatsoever in the chase.

Pat Cummins will probably look back at his decision to win the toss and bat first despite knowing that dew becomes a factor in Ahmedabad. While KKR move to the final, SRH follow them in Chennai, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

