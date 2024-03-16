[Watch] Shreyas Iyer's family gives him an emotional sendoff at the airport ahead of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer received a warm farewell from his family at the airport ahead of IPL 2024. He will soon link up with his franchise in Kolkata to commence preparations for the upcoming season. Several players and support staff members have already reached the city and begun the preparatory camp.

A video recently shared on X gave a glimpse of Shreyas Iyer at the Mumbai Airport before his departure. In the video, Shreyas Iyer's father and mother could be seen hugging him while giving a send-off.

Shreyas Iyer has recently been embroiled in a controversy for not playing one of the Ranji matches last month. He also lost his central contract with BCCI along with Ishan Kishan due to the same reason.

Iyer then turned up for Mumbai in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy. He also played a magnificent knock of 95 in the second innings of the final against Vidarbha to set up the platform to build a huge lead for his side. Mumbai went on to win the match by 169 runs and lift the coveted trophy for the 42nd time.

"It's a learning curve for them"- Harbhajan Singh on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan losing BCCI's central contracts

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently gave his opinion on the BCCI's decision to exclude Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contract lists for neglecting domestic cricket.

Singh said that it's a learning curve for both players and that they should use it to emerge as better players.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh said:

"It's a learning curve for them. Whatever step was taken was for their betterment, that is how they should take it. I look at this in a rather constructive way because from hereon, I feel they could emerge as better players."

He added:

"But we still do not know what was going on in their heads. They are both brilliant cricketers and I feel they will win a lot of matches for India in the future."

