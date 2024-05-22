[Watch] Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta celebrates KKR's win in Qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to lead his team to the IPL 2024 Final as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The KKR skipper's sister Shresta was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the big game, and she was ecstatic after her brother's team secured a place in the summit clash.

Shresta Iyer has regularly traveled to the cities where Kolkata Knight Riders play their IPL matches. She has been a huge supporter of Shreyas, and she was at the venue for the Qualifier 1 match as well.

After the Kolkata Knight Riders won the match, Shresta waved KKR's flag and celebrated the win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. She shared a short video of her celebration on her Instagram account and captioned it with:

"INTO THE FINALS." (with KKR's theme song playing in the background).

Shreshta also re-shared an edited image made by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Shreyas Iyer, which labeled him as the King of the Jungle.

Shreyas Iyer set a unique record on Tuesday night in IPL 2024

Shreyas Iyer smashed a match-winning half-century (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Iyer smashed an unbeaten 58-run knock to guide the Kolkata Knight Riders to an eight-wicket victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They chased down the 160-run target with more than six overs to spare. Courtesy of this win, Iyer has become the first captain in IPL history to lead two different franchises to the final.

In 2020, Delhi Capitals qualified for the final under Iyer's leadership, and now in 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders have made it to the summit clash. While Shreyas could not lead DC to the championship, he will be keen to win his maiden title with KKR this Sunday.

KKR's opponent will be decided on Friday when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

