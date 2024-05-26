[Watch] Shreyas Iyer turns 360 degrees while flicking the coin during toss in SRH vs KKR IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer uniquely flicked the coin during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two-time winners are pitted against the Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 26.

Shreyas Iyer completed a roundabout motion, turning around 360 degrees while sending the coin upwards halfway through his movement. Iyer is known for his eccentric actions during the toss in a bid to land the coin in his favor. This time around, the move did not work.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.

"We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Never the best at reading wickets. Played at a different one in the last, this looks different. There was no dew the other night so hopefully, it's the same tonight. Fingers crossed that today is one of those nights," Cummins said at the toss.

SRH defended a target at the same venue against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), a few days back in the Qualifier 2 clash. On the other hand, KKR's sole away loss this season came at the venue, when they were ousted by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the league stage.

Shreyas Iyer kissed the coin for good luck during the home league stage encounter against RR

The final is not the sole occasion where Iyer tried something different to win the toss. In the league stage encounter against RR at Eden Gardens, the KKR skipper kissed the coin before flicking it up in the air. Despite his antics, Iyer ended up losing the toss.

Iyer largely has a credible record when it comes to tosses in the IPL. Since being appointed as captain in the competition, he has won 36 tosses with a win percentage of 52.17.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss in the 2020 IPL final, and on that occasion, he opted to bat first. However, they could only score 156/7, which MI ended up chasing down easily to win their record fifth title.

