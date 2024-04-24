[Watch] Shubman Gill fails to clear the infield and departs for just 6 runs in DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill could not guide his side in the mammoth run chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Wednesday. The opening batter scored only six runs off five deliveries as DC made the early breakthrough in the second innings.

Gill and Saha opened the innings in pursuit of the 225-run target set by the home side and made a reasonably good start after scoring nine runs off the first over. Gill announced himself with a sublime boundary off the first ball of the second over by Anrich Nortje.

Shubman Gill tried to clear mid-off for another boundary off the third delivery, but was rushed for pace and ended up playing it late. The ball found Axar Patel right on the edge of the circle after the ball hit quite high on the bat.

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill, making his 100th appearance in the IPL, had a poor day all around. apart from his poor outing with the bat, he was lambasted for his captaincy by fans and pundits alike. He surprisingly handed the 19th over to Sai Kishore, who was not used in the innings before. The spinner conceded 22 runs as Studds and Pant carved him apart.

Shubman Gill is having a very inconsistent 2024 IPL campaign

Although Gill has an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.80 after eight matches in the 2024 season, he has struggled to string together notable scores. He has scored two fifties, but a good innings has always been followed by a poor score, with his latest failure against DC extending the trend.

GT needed Gill to have a major say in the proceedings in the run chase, given how much they are reliant on him in terms of impact as well as the volume of runs. When the side chased down a mammoth 197-run target against RR away from home, Gill had laid down the platform with his 72 runs off 44 deliveries.

GT do have enough arsenal in their batting order to script history, but it has to be one hell of an effort, to say the least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️