[Watch] Simrajeet Singh strikes twice to send back RR openers Jaiswal and Buttler in the hut in CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Simarjit Singh struck twice to send back the Rajasthan Royals (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Chepauk on Sunday. The speedster first dismissed Jaiswal in the seventh over, thanks to a sky-high catch from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He then sent back Buttler as Tushar Deshpande took a diving catch.

Jaiswal dismissal came in the seventh over of RR's innings. Simrajit Singh bowled a short delivery and Jaiswal sent for the pull shot but only managed top edge towards cover. Gaikwad charged in to complete a safe catch.

Buttler's wicket came in the ninth over. Simarjit bowled a full-length ball and Buttler went for a scoop shot but only miscued it towards fine leg as Deshpande completed a good running catch.

Watch the video below:

With the dismissals, the Super Kings reduced the Royals to 49/2 in 8.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for 24 off 21 balls, while Buttler perished for 21 off 25 deliveries.

CSK dominate RR in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display from Simrajit Singh helped CSK dominate RR in the IPL 2024 game after Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss on Sunday. The hosts are playing their last home of the season.

At the time of writing, RR were 71/2 after 11.2 overs, with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag at the crease.

Defending champions CSK are currently placed fourth in the points table with six wins in 12 games. They must win their remaining ongoing match to stay alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoff.

On the other hand, RR are placed second with eight wins in 11 games. Usually, teams with 16 points end up qualifying for the playoffs. A win would help them regain their top spot in the points table and become the second team to qualify for the playoff.

The Royals have won four out of their last five games against the Super Kings.

Follow the CSK vs RR 2024 match live score and updates here.

