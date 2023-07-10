[Watch] Snubbed for West Indies T20Is, Rinku Singh shares highlights of his 40 off 30 balls in Duleep Trophy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sensation Rinku Singh has possibly indirectly replied to selectors after being ignored for the upcoming five-match T20I series in West Indies, which will be played from August 3 to 13.

In an Instagram post, the Central Zone batter shared highlights of his 40 runs off 30 balls against West Zone during the recently concluded first semi-final at Duleep Trophy. During his innings, Rinku smashed three sixes and as many boundaries.

The quickfire knock came days after the left-handed batter was ignored for WI T20Is by a newly appointed selection chairman Ajit Agarkar-led panel on July 5.

For the uninitiated, Rinku Singh amassed 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.53, including four half-centuries for KKR in IPL 2023.

The youngster proved his mettle by hitting five consecutive sixes under pressure when the Knight Riders required 28 runs off five balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) to register an unlikely win in the T20 league. The 25-year-old then continued to deliver as a finisher for his side, overshadowing Andre Russell, who is known for his match-winning knocks.

Rinku Singh had previously scored 174 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.72 during the 2022 campaign. Thus, he was one of the favorites to be picked for the T20I series in West Indies.

No Rinku Singh as selectors pick Tilak Varma for West Indies T20Is

The selection committee picked experienced Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma to boost their middle order. Varma, in particular, scored 343 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 164.11, including a solitary fifty for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. The 20-year-old had earlier amassed 397 runs in 14 T20s, including two half-centuries during IPL 2022 campaign.

After being ignored for WI T20Is, Rinku will now be hopeful of getting an opportunity in India’s squad for the three-match T20I series in Ireland next month.

As far as the Duleep Trophy is concerned, Rinku amassed 132 runs in two First-class games.

India’s T20I squad against WI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes