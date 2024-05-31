[Watch] "Some send receipts from hospital saying can you pay for surgery" - When Pat Cummins claimed about receiving bizarre requests from Indian fans

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins once claimed that he receives some bizarre requests from India fans, which includes asking for money to pay for surgeries. Cummins is heard making the claim in a video being shared on social media, which seems to be part of a clip of his appearance on the Business of Sports podcast in 2013.

The right-arm pacer recently led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final of IPL 2024 in which they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first, SRH were held to 113 in 18.3 overs, which KKR overhauled in 10.3 overs.

Speaking of the video, Cummins is heard sharing his views on Indian cricket fans on the podcast. In a light-hearted tone, he claims:

"Look, some Indian fans find you home address and send you, like receipts from a hospital, saying can you please pay for surgery or can you send some money over. I've got a few of them."

The anchors of the show are stunned by the revelation and describe the incident as strange and bizarre, to which the Australian captain agrees. The comment, though, doesn't seem to have been made in an insulting tone, as Cummins has often expressed his love for India. In fact, he even donated $50,000 towards PM CARES Fund to help India in their fight against COVID-19.

Pat Cummins led Australia to glory in 2023 WTC and 2023 ODI World Cup

While the seasoned fast bowler fell just short of lifting the IPL trophy as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, he had a terrific 2023 as leader of Australia. Under him, the country won the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in India apart from also retaining the Ashes.

Australia beat India by 209 runs in the 2023 WTC final at The Oval in London as Travis Head scored a brilliant 163 in the first innings. He was also the Player of the Match as the Aussies beat India by six wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head hammered 130 in 120, while Cummins chipped in with the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Having been picked at the IPL 2024 auction for 20.75 crore, the Australian pacer impressed as both captain and bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH were easily the second-best team in the tournament, after KKR.

