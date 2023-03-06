[Watch] Sophie Devine warms up for MI vs RCB in WPL 2023 with massive sixes in training session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Sophie Devine has left no stone unturned for the upcoming game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

Sharing a video on their official Twitter handle, RCB wrote:

“Power-hitting spectacle. When Sophie's on song, nothing can go wrong!”

Watch the clip below:

The 33-year-old is all geared up to deliver in a big game for her franchise. She is expected to come out all guns blazing after scoring only 14 off 11 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, which they lost by 60 runs.

Devine, who was signed by RCB at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, has a tremendous record for New Zealand. She has amassed 2969 runs in 119 T20Is, including 17 half-centuries and a ton. The medium pacer has also scalped 110 wickets in as many games.

Sophie Devine’s RCB aim to return to winning ways against MI in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to return to winning ways against Mumbai Indians (MI). The bowling unit, including Sophie Devine, needs to step up after leaking 223 runs against DC. Heather Knight was the only successful bowler with two wickets.

Meanwhile, the batters also need to take on more responsibility with the bat as Smriti Mandhana (35), Ellyse Perry (31) and Knight (34) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be confident after their mammoth 143-run win against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 opener. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, all-rounders Hayley Mathews and Amelia Kerr will look to continue their good form.

The bowling unit, including Saika Ishaque, Amelia Kerr and Natalie Sciver, also shone.

RCB squad for WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

MI squad for WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

Do you think MI vs RCB will be the El Clasico of the WPL? Comment your answers below.

Poll : 0 votes