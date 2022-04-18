[Watch] Sunil Narine gives up as Hetmyer hits bullseye to run him out on the first ball of the innings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer Shimron Hetmyer produced a brilliant effort on the field to run out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sunil Narine on the first ball of the innings. The two sides took on each other on Monday, April 18, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing a mammoth total of 218 runs, the Kolkata franchise promoted Narine, playing his 150th match for KKR, to maximize the powerplay. However, Sunil Narine had to walk back without facing a ball.

Aaron Finch tapped the ball hard at the covers and kept running. Narine had to respond but it was a suicidal call. Shimron Hetmyer picked up the ball and produced a fiery direct hit to catch the KKR all-rounder yards out of his crease.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are already down in the run chase. It will now require a monumental effort from their captain Shreyas Iyer. He will have to set up a platform on which the middle-order batters can come and unleash their shots to give themselves a chance of chasing down the total.

At the time of writing, KKR were 57/1 at the end of the powerplay, with Shreyas and Aaron Finch trying to stage a fight.

Jos Buttler's century propels Rajasthan Royals to 217 runs

The Buttler show was on offer for the second time this year as Rajasthan posted the highest total of IPL 2022. The English cricketer took some time to settle down but once he got his eyes on it, it was all about him.

Apart from Sunil Narine, no KKR bowler had any clue what to bowl at Buttler. Devdutt Padikkal played a good knock of 24 runs before captain Sanju Samson unleashed a quickfire 38 off 19 balls. But it was Jos Buttler who grabbed all the attention with the second century of the season.

Although the Knight Riders managed to pull things back after Buttler's departure, Shimron Hetmyer accumulated 18 runs from the 20th over to finish on a high.

