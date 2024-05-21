[Watch] Sunil Narine holes out to deep off Pat Cummins' bowling in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Sunil Narine's scratchy innings came to an end after the powerplay in the 2024 IPL Qualifier 1 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The left-handed batter perished after scoring 21 runs off 16 deliveries at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

Narine played second fiddle as Rahmanullah Gurbaz went berserk in the initial overs of the run chase. The Caribbean ace also played his part, ending a streak of three consecutive ducks at the venue. He started the middle overs with an edgy boundary off Pat Cummins but lost his wicket as he tried another one the very next ball.

The SRH skipper hit the deck hard while Narine dished out a pull shot but found Vijaykanth Viyaskanth at deep square leg. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

KKR are still going strong despite losing Sunil Narine in the run chase on 160. The duo of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer have taken the baton from the openers and look all set to guide KKR to the finish. As of writing, KKR are placed at 107-2 at the halfway mark of the run chase.

Sunil Narine is nearing the 500-run mark for the IPL 2024 season

The opening batter is enjoying his best-ever IPL season, and with his cameo against SRH, he has now scored 482 runs in 13 innings. He was dismissed for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah in his previous outing but will be glad to get back into the runs ahead of the grand finale.

Apart from his input with the bat in the run chase, the veteran also took Sanvir Singh's wicket in the first innings. However, he was on the expensive side of things, conceding 40 runs as KKR had restricted SRH to 159 in 20 runs.

Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klaasen in particular targetted the mystery spinner. However, his off day was negated by a brilliant performance by other bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakravarthy.

