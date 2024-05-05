[Watch] Sunil Narine smacks 3 monstrous sixes off Marcus Stoinis's over in LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Sunil Narine went all guns blazing against Marcus Stoinis and other bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5. The left-handed batter smashed three monstrous sixes off Stoinis in the 11th over of KKR's innings.

Narine smashed a huge six off Stoinis towards long-on. The in-form opener finished the over with two mammoth sixes towards mid-wicket and deep square fence. Stoinis leaked 19 runs off the over.

Watch Narine's 3 sixes in an over below:

Narine finished his innings with 81 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 207.69, including seven maximums and six boundaries. He also shared 61 and 79-run partnerships with Phil Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the first two wickets, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal eventually caught him at long-off on Ravi Bishnoi's bowling.

Narine has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. The West Indies all-rounder has amassed 452 runs in 11 matches, including one century and three fifties. He is only behind Virat Kohli (542 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (541) in the race for Orange Cap.

The veteran off-spinner has also scalped 13 wickets in 10 innings at an impressive economy rate of 6.73. He remains critical to KKR's success as they aim for their third IPL trophy this year.

Meanwhile, KKR were 171/3 after 15 overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh at the crease. Andre Russell was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Krishnappa Gowtham off Naveen-ul-Haq.

"The job is just to go out there and try to give a good start" - Sunil Narine's success mantra in IPL 2024

Sunil Narine in a recent interview revealed his role in IPL 2024. He also expressed gratitude towards team mentor Gautam Gambhir for giving him the opportunity. Narine told Jio Cinema:

"I haven't opened in such a long time or did much with the bat in the years past. The job is just to go out there and try to give a good start, whatever the situation is, still keep going because if you try to face dot balls in the powerplay, it could hurt you in the backend."

He added:

"With GG (Gambhir) coming back, he gave me the confidence and his assurance that I'll open the batting."

