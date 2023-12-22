[Watch] Suresh Raina opts against holding Mumbai Indians' paddle following Rohit Sharma's removal as captain 

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina decided against holding the Mumbai Indians (MI) paddle during Jio Cinema's IPL auction strategy program, largely out of respect to Rohit Sharma, who was recently removed as captain of the franchise, with Hardik Pandya replacing him.

The CSK legend was given a chance to hold the paddle by former MI player and scout Parthiv Patel but passed it on while stating that he would have held it had Rohit still been the skipper of the franchise. Raina's comment was followed by laughs among the panel, including the anchor.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media since then. Have a look at the clip right below:

Raina has had his fair share of moments against the Mumbai Indians during his playing days. The left-handed batter scored 824 runs in 34 innings against the five-time champions at a strike rate of 139.42.

Furthermore, Raina has also played alongside Rohit in the national team, with the duo having shared several memorable partnerships out in the middle.

Hardik Pandya's appointment as MI skipper over Rohit Sharma has not been well received by the fans

The landscape of the entire IPL was shaken after MI announced the return of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans (GT). The fans were further shaken by the franchise's decision to appoint the all-rounder as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who has been in charge for a decade.

While the decision was poorly received, it did not help Pandya's case after reports made the rounds suggesting that he demanded the captaincy before the trade move.

The experts have had their say on the whole saga, while the fans have also made their voices heard through social media platforms.

