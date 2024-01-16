[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav enjoys vacation with his wife in Germany

Team India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted enjoying a vacation with his wife, Devisha Shetty, during his time off from the field. He was last seen in action last month during the 3-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw under Surya's captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav picked up an ankle injury while fielding in the second innings of the 3rd T20I on the tour and has been on the sidelines ever since. He was forced to miss the ongoing Afghanistan series due to the same reason. The 33-year-old batter is expected to make a comeback during IPL 2024.

Surya took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 16, and shared a video on his story to give fans a glimpse of his vacation in Munich, Germany. He and his wife Devisha could be seen enjoying the chilly weather in the small clip.

"I am very impressed and surprised" - AB de Villiers on Suryakumar Yadav's meteoric rise in T20 cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently opened up that he was surprised to see the rapid growth of Suryakumar Yadav in T20 cricket over the past few years. Speaking to Star Sports, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter revealed his initial perception of Suryakumar Yadav, saying:

"The first few years of me seeing him (SKY) play in the IPL, he was very circumspect, always consolidated in trying to build an innings. Now he is also doing that but it is almost like the platform is there for him to look for the opportunity to sort of take control of the game. That's where a batter becomes dangerous. The minute he sees an opportunity, he takes it."

De Villiers advised Surya to always respect the game's situation and wait for the right opportunity to pounce and not push too hard all the time:

"I am very impressed and surprised. I didn't see anything when I was playing in the IPL with him. I hope he never falls into the trap of trying to push it too hard. As a player, I always respected the situation. Always wait for your opportunity, be patient and you will get it. I believe he has the potential to take it to the next level."

So far, Suryakumar Yadav has played 60 T20Is after making his debut in 2021 and scored 2141 runs at an average of 45.55 with an impressive strike rate of over 171, including four centuries and 17 fifties. He will be one of the key players for India during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June.

