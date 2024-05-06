[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav hits a six to reach 100 as MI beat SRH by 7 wickets in IPL 2024 match

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a six to get to his century as the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With the maximum, Yadav also took his team over the line against the SunRisers. The right-hander finished with an unbeaten 102 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 200, including six maximums and 12 boundaries. It was also his second IPL ton.

The achievement came in the 18th over of MI's run chase. T Natarajan bowled a low full toss and Yadav went on his knee to loft it towards the deep extra cover.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav has now amassed 334 runs in nine matches in IPL 2024, including one century and three fifties. The 33-year-old will look to continue his sublime form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is a marquee player for the Men in Blue at the showpiece ICC event.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma help MI return to winning ways against SRH

A clinical batting display from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helped MI return to winning ways against SRH. The duo shared an unbeaten partnership to help Mumbai chase down 174 after the hosts were reduced to 31/3.

Apart from Yadav, Varma stayed unbeaten on 37 off 32 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. The five-time champions won the game with 2.4 overs to spare to register their win after losing four games on the trot.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Pat Cummins picked up one wicket each for the SunRisers.

Expand Tweet

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 173/8 in 20 overs. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 48 off 30 balls, hitting one six and seven boundaries. Captain Pat Cummins stayed unbeaten 35 off 17 deliveries, including two sixes and as many boundaries to help the visitors post a respectable total against Mumbai.

MI captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla emerged as the leading wicket-takers with three wickets each. Debutant Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah shared one each.

Click here to check out the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback