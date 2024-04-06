[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav hits trademark 'supla shot' in MI nets ahead of IPL 2024 comeback

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp ahead of their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Suryakumar missed Mumbai's first three matches as he continued to recover from a sports hernia surgery. Much to the delight of the MI fans, the batter has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to take part in IPL 2024.

The 33-year-old was seen sweating it out in the nets with the Mumbai team on Friday, April 5. The franchise shared a short clip on their social media handles, in which Suryakumar can be seen playing his 'supla shot'.

"clears throat 🗣️ Suplaaa Shottt 💙," MI captioned the post.

Suryakumar Yadav has been on the sidelines since suffering an ankle injury during the final T20I of India's three-match series against South Africa in December 2023. He is set to make his much-awaited cricketing return in the IPL 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav's return is a massive boost for MI

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai have been quite lackluster so far in the ongoing IPL 2024. The five-time champions have started their campaign with three back-to-back losses.

They are the only team who are yet to get off the mark on the points table at this juncture. Mumbai are currently placed at the bottom of the standings and are in desperate need of a turnaround.

Suryakumar Yadav's return will bolster the team's batting lineup, given the swashbuckling batter's proven record in the format. He was MI's leading run-getter last season, mustering 605 runs in 16 outings at an average of 43.21 and a fantastic strike rate of 181.13.

The Team India star is also the No. 1 ranked batter in the ICC rankings for T20Is. Mumbai would want Suryamumar to set the IPL 2024 stage ablaze as they look to break their losing rut.