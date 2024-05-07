[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav's phone call to his wife Devisha Shetty after his 2nd IPL century

Suryakumar Yadav came up with a heartwarming gesture for his wife Devisha Shetty at the Wankhde Stadium on Monday, May 6. The right-hander smashed a century with a six and took Mumbai Indians (MI) past the finish line against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2024 match.

The 33-year-old stayed unbeaten on 102 runs off 51 balls in a power-packed knock comprising six maximums and 12 boundaries. Suryakumar shared an unbeaten 143-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket to rescue MI from 31/3 and take the team over the line.

Following his ton, Suryakumar was seen on a phone call with his better half Devisha Shetty as the couple shared special moments. Interestingly, his lady luck Devisha was attending the call from the stands of Wankhede. MI shared the post on X and captioned it:

"Saare achievements ek taraf, woh phone call to your favourite person ek taraf."

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

"I feel it was the need of the hour for me" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts to his match-winning century against SRH in IPL 2024

Suryakumar Yadav was delighted to bring up his second IPL century against SRH in a match-winning cause for MI on Monday. He was also happy to replicate his practice shot in reality.

He said in the post-match show:

"I feel it was the need of the hour for me. I went out to bat, needed someone to bat till the end. I just enjoyed my time."

"[On his shot selection] It's from the Mumbai school of arts, have played a lot of cricket at Wankhede. When the ball stopped seaming, I played all my shots that I practice in the nets," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 334 runs in nine IPL 2024 matches at a strike rate of 176.71, including one ton and three half-centuries.

He will now look to continue his sublime in the remaining two games for MI ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Mumbai batter is critical to Team India's success at the ICC event.

Click here to check out the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 full scorecard.

