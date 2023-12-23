[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav recreates 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' dialogue after ankle injury 

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. He sustained the injury while fielding during his team's third T20I of the recently concluded three-match series against South Africa.

Suryakumar shared a video on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, December 23, in which he can be seen walking with the help of crutches. Joking about the injury, he had the famous 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Welcome' playing as the soundtrack of the clip.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

"On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I’ll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time! 💪 Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, everyday. 🤗 ✨."

Suryakumar Yadav captained India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. He helped the Men in Blue level the series 1-1 with a scintillating 100-run knock in the third game.

Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss India's home T20I series against Afghanistan

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to remain out of action till February 2024 due to a Grade-II tear. According to a report from The Indian Express, the batter will need a significant period to recover from the injury.

"He will take some time to recover. He will have to report to the National Cricket Academy later to do his rehabilitation. He is surely going to miss the Afghanistan series," a source in the Indian board disclosed to The Indian Express.

Suryakumar could be ruled out of India's three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan in January. His return to the national side could come at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter is expected to be fit for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was in brilliant form for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous season, finishing as the highest run-getter with 605 runs from 16 outings at an average of 43.21.

