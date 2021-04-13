Watch: Suryakumar Yadav smokes Pat Cummins out of the park

Suryakumar Yadav probably played the shot of the tournament as he smashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins out of the ground.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) No.3 provided the much-needed impetus to their innings and has played his part in setting up a platform for the big hitters.

Suryakumar Yadav has just played a shot so good I may stop watching cricket. No point any more. Not getting better — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 13, 2021

Cummins pitched the ball outside off-stump but Suryakumar Yadav had the presence of mind to shuffle across and thump the ball over fine leg for a maximum.

He broke the shackles with that brilliant hit and the ball landed on the roof of the stadium.

Here is the video of Suryakumar Yadav's huge six:

Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat after MI lost opener Quinton de Kock early in their innings. With skipper Rohit Sharma traditionally known to take some time to get himself in, the 30-year-old had to be the aggressor.

Right from the get-go, Suryakumar Yadav began to play his shots with freedom. Be it his trademark sweep behind square leg or the classic cover drive, he was on top of the KKR bowlers and did not let them settle into any sort of rhythm.

Certainly not an easy track in Chennai to hit from ball one, it was simply remarkable the way Suryakumar Yadav was timing it to perfection. His fantastic six off Cummins' bowling was what brought about his fifty.

But just when Suryakumar looked set to tee off, he was stopped in his tracks by Shakib Al Hasan. The Mumbai batsman skied the ball and was caught at long on, ending a simply brilliant innings.

On a pitch where every other MI batsman seemed to struggle, Suryakumar Yadav's crucial knock of 56 could prove to be match-defining.

But ever since his wicket, the MI innings has fallen apart and it will be interesting to see if they manage to post a competitive score.