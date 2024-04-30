[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav walks off cheaply as Marcus Stoinis strikes in LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis plucked the massive wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in only his second over on Tuesday, April 30. It came in their ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Ekana International Stadium.

The dismissal occurred in the third over of the innings as Stoinis delivered a short ball towards leg. The batter went for the pull shot despite being cramped. The edge carried through to wicketkeper KL Rahul, who started celebrating and took the DRS as the umpire ruled it out as a wide. Replays showed that the Mumbai-born cricketer had nicked it and had to walk back for 10 off 6 deliveries.

After LSG captain KL Rahul chose to field, new-ball bowler Mohsin Khan struck only in the second over to get rid of Rohit Sharma. The former MI captain holed out to Stoinis at short extra cover after hitting a boundary.

Mumbai ended their innings with 144 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav's inconsistent IPL 2024

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has been uncharacteristically inconsistent in IPL 2024. The right-hander, one of the biggest match-winners and instrumental in Mumbai Indians' dominance, has been a disappointment by his standards.

He missed the first few matches due to an injury and started the campaign with a two-ball duck against the Delhi Capitals. The 33-year-old registered another duck against the Chennai Super Kings, followed by smashing 78 against the Punjab Kings.

He also managed only 10 and 26 against the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, respectively. Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have been disappointing as a whole. They have beaten only the Capitals, Royal Challengers, and Punjab Kings, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Their season started with three losses to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals. The latter came at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback