[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav works hard in gym as he aims for IPL 2024 comeback after injury hiatus

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav is undergoing intense training as he aims for a comeback to the field in IPL 2024 after an injury-forced break. The flamboyant middle-order batter was last seen in action during India's South Africa tour last year in December.

He led the Indian team in the three-match T20I series on the tour, which ended in a 1-1 draw after one match got washed out. Suryakuram also had a great series with the bat, scoring a half-century and a century in the two games.

Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury while fielding in the third T20I. He then missed the Afghanistan series at home and underwent groin surgery in Germany last month.

After resting for a while, Surya is now undergoing rehabilitation to attain match fitness ahead of IPL 2024. It is expected that he will make his competitive cricket comeback during the upcoming season of the league, where he represents five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and gave a glimpse of his recovery to the fans by sharing a reel. He captioned the post:

"Recovery process on point."

You can watch the reel below:

Mumbai Indians' journey in IPL 2024 will commence on March 24 against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians are all set to enter the new season with a new captain at the helm. After winning five IPL trophies under Rohit Sharma, they decided to give the team's reins to Hardik Pandya, who enjoyed success leading Gujarat Titans over the past couple of years.

Suryakumar Yadav will be one of the most crucial players for Pandya in the batting department in his maiden captaincy stint for MI. Here is the schedule for the first four matches of MI in IPL 2024:

March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 3.30pm

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App