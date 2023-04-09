[Watch] Suyash Sharma bowls a ripper to send back Abhinav Manohar during IPL 2023 match between GT and KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prodigy Suyash Sharma once again forced the cricketing world to stand up and take notice, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

The leg spinner cleaned up Gujarat batter Abhinav Manohar with a tossed-up delivery outside the off stump. He bowled an excellent googly to leave the right-handed batter completely clueless.

The ball breached Manohar's defense and crashed onto the stumps through the gap between the bat and pad.

Watch Suyash Sharma’s outstanding delivery to dismiss Abhinav Manohar:

The 19-year-old, who made his debut in the last game, finished his spell with figures of 1/35 in his four overs against the defending champions.

For the uninitiated, the Delhi-born spinner scalped three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on his IPL debut. Kolkata won that game by 81 runs to register their first win of the season in their backyard.

Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan help GT set a 205-run target for KKR; Suyash Sharma gives momentary delight to KKR fans

A clinical batting performance from Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan helped the Gujarat Titans post 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata.

Shankar smashed an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Sudharsan, who has been in spectacular form, struck 53 off just 38 deliveries, with the help of two sixes and three fours. Opening batter Shubman Gill also contributed 39 off 31 balls.

For KKR, Sunil Narine emerged as the pick for the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/33. Suyash Sharma took the solitary wicket of Manohar.

In response, KKR were 28/2 at the time of writing, with skipper Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer at the crease.

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Yash Dayal.

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

