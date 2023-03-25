WATCH: Tim David gets a grand welcome as he joins Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of IPL 2023

Hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David joined the Mumbai Indians camp on Saturday ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter received a grand welcome as soon as he entered the team hotel and was greeted with a Marathi turban, known as Pheta.

The youngster has arguably been one of the most destructive players in T20 cricket in recent times, delivering impactful performances in different franchise tournaments. His first stint in the IPL was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second half of the 2021 edition; however, he played in a solitary game. The Singapore-born cricketer joined the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022, fetching a mind-boggling sum of INR 8.25 crores.

David showcased his power-hitting skills for the five-time champions, scoring 186 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 216.28 and the franchise retained him for IPL 2023. He has been earmarked as an apt successor to Kieron Pollard, who will serve as the franchise's batting coach for the forthcoming season.

Tim David made his Australia debut against India in 2022

Tim David. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old's exploits in franchise cricket worldwide earned him a berth in Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He made his first international appearance for Australia in the three-game T20 series against India.

The right-hander struck a 25-ball fifty in the third game in Hyderabad to lead Australia to an imposing 186 from a precarious position.

Although Tim David didn't have as impressive a time in the T20 World Cup, he showed promising signs for the future. Mumbai Indians' fortunes will also largely depend on his power-hitting down the order.

Rohit Sharma and Co. finished bottom of the points table last year and will look to seal their sixth title in the upcoming edition. They will start their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday (April 2) in Bengaluru.

