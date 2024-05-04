[Watch] Tim David holes out to the deep off a Mitchell Starc full toss after scoring a six in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) explosive batter Tim David was dismissed in the penultimate over of the run chase by Mitchell Starc against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

The right-handed batter was tasked with finishing off the innings after Suryakumar Yadav took MI reasonably close to the target following a disastrous batting performance by the MI batting unit. David had Gerald Coetzee for company out in the middle as the home side were still 32 runs away from the target after 18 overs.

David had welcomed his Australian teammate with a six over deep square leg to release some pressure. Starc followed it up with a wide fulltoss, which David tried to have over the long-off boundary. However, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer took a tricky catch at the boundary to take his side closer to the finish line.

David was distraught following the dismissal and slowly walked back to the pavilion after accepting his fate. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Tim David departed after scoring 24 runs off 20 deliveries, with one four and a six at a strike rate of 120.

Mitchell Starc went on to dismiss Piyush Chawla and Gerald Coetzee after Tim David's wicket

The win was more or less sealed in KKR's favor after Tim David's dismissal as the last recognized batter. It did not take long for the visitors to wrap things up, with Starc cleaning up the tail off his remaining deliveries and wrapping up the game with an over to spare.

Piyush Chawla tried to go over the covers, but could only get the toe end of the bat to hand an easy catch to Sunil Narine. The last batter Jasprit Bumrah survived the hat-trick ball and scampered away for a single. However, Coetzee could not survive a trademark searing yorker from Mitchell Starc to mark MI's fourth successive defeat in IPL 2024.

"Just having a conversation with Starcy. Told him how important this game for us. If we lost this, would've had to win two out of four. Would take this anyday. Beautiful victory for us," KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said during the post-match presentation

KKR have an away game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scheduled next on Sunday, May 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback