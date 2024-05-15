[Watch] Tom Kohler-Cadmore flops on debut in Jos Buttler's absence, holes out to long-on in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore failed to deliver in his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. The right-handed Englishman departed for 18 runs off 23 balls in the absence of Jos Buttler, who is unavailable for the remaining IPL games as he prepares for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The dismissal came in the eighth over of RR's innings. Kohler-Cadmore backed away and Rahul Chahar followed him with a slightly quicker delivery. The batter swung it down the ground but got more elevation than distance, ending with a catch to Jitesh Sharma at long-on.

Watch the video below:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has big shoes to fill after Buttler's departure. The latter scored 359 runs in 11 innings, including two centuries. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar will look to finish the season on a high after picking up eight wickets in his first seven matches.

RR lose early wickets against PBKS in IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals lost early wickets against Punjab Kings in the IPL game on Wednesday. Apart from Chahar, captain Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (run-a-ball 4) and Sanju Samson (18 off 15), respectively.

At the time of writing, the Royals were 91/3 after 12.4 overs, with Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease.

RR are coming on the back of a five-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings. The Samson-led side, however, have qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They have eight wins in 12 matches. A win will help them consolidate their place in the top two of the points table. Rajasthan will play their last league game against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 19.

Meanwhile, PBKS have been eliminated from the playoff race. The Sam Curran-led side have four wins in 12 matches. The Punjab-based franchise will play the last game of this season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Follow the RR vs PBKS 2024 live score and updates here.