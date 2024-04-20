[Watch] Travis Head smashes SRH's joint-fastest 50 in IPL 2024 match vs DC

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head continues to torment bowling attacks in IPL 2024, going hammer and tongs against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Aussie left-hander completed his half-century off only 16 balls in the 4th over of the innings with a maximum, making it the joint-fastest to the mark.

Head, who has been in blistering touch, gave another sensational start to the SRH, as he carted left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed for two boundaries and a a maximum in the opening over.

Abhishek Sharma also hit a boundary against Khaleel to make it 19 off the first six deliveries. Head, meanwhile, reached his half-century in only the third over, bowled by Anrich Nortje.

The South Australian started the over with back-to-back boundaries, followed by a dot. The last three deliveries produced 12 runs with a couple of fours. The maximum to reach the 50-run mark was dispatched by the southpaw a long way over the deep square leg region as the over yielded 22 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) smash the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket:

Meanwhile, SRH have smacked the highest powerplay score in the history of T20 cricket, smashing 125 only in 6 overs. The explosive pair passed the highest powerplay total of 105 in the IPL history in the 6th over sent down by Mukesh Kumar. Head eventually perished for 89 off 32 balls as Kuldeep Yadav picked up his 3rd scalp, having already dismissed Abhishek and Aiden Markram.

The Capitals had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first. The home side announced two changes, bringing in Lalit Yadav for Sumit Kumar, followed by Anrich Nortje for Ishant Sharma, who Rishabh Pant revealed has a back spasm. SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins revealed that they have chosen the same line-up, but are likely to have another look at their bowling in the second innings.

