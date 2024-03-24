[Watch] Trent Boult cleans up Devdutt Padikkal for bronze duck after perfume ball in RR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Devdutt Padikkal had a nightmare outing on his debut for Lucknow Super Giants against his old side Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 24). The 23-year-old first dropped Dhruv Jurel and then departed for a three-ball duck.

The dismissal came during the third over of Lucknow's run-chase. Trent Boult bowled a length ball that skidded and hit the middle stump. Padikkal tried the pull shot but missed it altogether.

That wicket came a delivery after Boult bowled a perfume ball (sharp bouncer) that hit Padikkal on the helmet and the neck guard came out flying. The physio attended to him for the concussion check before he resumed his innings. While the left-handed tried to recover from the blow, Boult used his sharp presence of mind to outfox the batter.

With the wicket, the Royals reduced the Super Giants to 10/2 in just 2.2 overs.

Speaking of Padikkal, the southpaw amassed 261 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 130.50, including two half-centuries last year. He was traded to LSG for Avesh Khan at INR 7.75 crore by the Jaipur-based franchise.

Trent Boult helps RR dominate LSG in IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals dominated Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 clash on Sunday. That came as Trent Boult sent back opener Quinton de Kock (4 off 5) and Devdutt Padikkal early. Nandre Burger also dismissed Ayush Badoni to help Rajasthan reduce Lucknow to 11/2 after 3.1 overs.

At the time of writing, LSG were 57/3 after seven overs, with skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda at the crease.

Opting to bat first, RR put up 193/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sanju Samson starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 52 balls with the help of six maximums and three boundaries. Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with 43 (29), 24 (12), and 20*(12), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the pick of the LSG bowlers, returning with figures of 2/41, while Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan shared one wicket apiece.

Follow the RR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.