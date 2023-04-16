(Watch) Trent Boult completes catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha after 3 players almost mess it up

Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult claimed another victim in the powerplay as Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha in the first over of the IPL 2023 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, it wasn't a straightforward wicket, as four fielders competed to take the catch.

The dismissal occurred on the third ball of the first over as Saha got a top edge. Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer ran for the catch. With three men at the same spot, the ball popped off Samson's gloves, but the bowler showed incredible awareness to swoop in and catch it well.

Here's the video:

The clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a rematch of the IPL 2022 final, which also took place at the same venue. The Titans went on to win the title, chasing down Royals' target of 130 with seven wickets to spare. Shubman Gill stayed not out on 45 to propel the newly formed franchise to the crown.

Trent Boult missed Rajasthan Royals' last IPL 2023 game

Trent Boul.

Trent Boult did not play the Royals' last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chidambaram Stadium. The Black Caps star missed out due to a small niggle. While the inaugural IPL champions felt his absence, they edged out MS Dhoni's men by three runs.

Before this game, Boult had taken five scalps in three games and bowled a terrific spell against Delhi Capitals.

The Titans, meanwhile, also returned to winning ways, beating Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mohali in a closely fought contest. Hardik Pandya and Co. suffered a minor hiccup, succumbing to a three-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, thanks to Rinku Singh's final-over onslaught against Yash Dayal.

Nevertheless, they delivered a disciplined performance against the Kings. Bowling first, they kept Shikhar Dhawan and Co. to 153. In response, Gill top-scored with 67 off 49, while Rahul Tewatia hit the winning runs to help the Titans register their third win of the season.

