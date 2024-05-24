[Watch] Trent Boult's double strike for RR spoils SRH's blazing powerplay during IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult gave his team much-needed respite by picking up the wickets of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Friday in Chennai. Both players were caught at short third man by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The fifth over didn't start well for the Royals as Tripathi first picked Boult's delivery over the fine leg fence for a six and then followed it up with a late cut past the third man boundary.

Trent Boult decided to go for a change-up and bowled a slower delivery into the pitch. Rahul Tripathi tried to play the upper cut, but there was just not enough pace on the ball to clear Yuzvendra Chahal at short third man.

On the last ball of his over, Boult struck with Aiden Markram's wicket. The South African saw a wider delivery and went for the cover drive. However, he could only get an outside edge and Chahal completed a fine catch once again.

Tripathi scored 37 off just 15 balls with five fours and two sixes. RR would be delighted to see the back of him and also Markram, who is known to be a great player of spin.

SRH's hopes of a big total lie on Heinrich Klaasen's shoulders

Although the SunRisers Hyderabad didn't slow down the run-scoring, RR kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals. After the powerplay, the Royals also dismissed the dangerous Travis Head and that has forced SRH to consolidate a bit.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown that he is more than capable with the bat and the SunRisers also have Pat Cummins and potentially an impact substitute to follow. But they would desperately want Heinrich Klaasen to convert his start into a big score and the rest to bat around him.

