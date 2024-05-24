[Watch] Trent Boult sends back Abhishek Sharma in 1st over of SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace pacer Trent Boult took the prized wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chepauk on Friday (May 24). Sharma started his innings on a positive note, hitting a six and four but couldn’t control his instincts to go hard at the experienced bowler. As a result, the stylish left-handed batter departed for 12 runs off five balls.

The dismissal came as Boult bowled a back-of-a-length ball. It was a quicker delivery that got extra bounce, resulting in a mishit. Abhishek tried to stay in the crease, and the ball hit high on the bat and the bottom hand came off the handle. The ball lobbed up towards backward point, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore completed a safe catch.

Watch the video below:

Trent Boult is known for his first-wicket overs and threat in powerplays. The left-arm pacer continued his dominance in the Qualifier 2 as well.

He had finished with exceptional figures of 1/16 in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The New Zealand pacer took one wicket for six runs in his three overs in the powerplay in the game in Ahmedabad.

The 34-year-old had scalped 13 wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of 8.07, before the ongoing match. He has played a crucial role as the Royals look for a place in IPL 2024 final.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma looked impressive for SRH in most of the league games. The 23-year-old has so far amassed 482 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 207.75, including three half-centuries. He, however, departed for just three runs in his previous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1.

Trent Boult helps RR dominate SRH early in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Trent Boult starred with the ball for RR against SRH early in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Boult dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram inside the powerplay overs.

At the time of writing, the Sunrisers were 57/3, with Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

The Royals are coming on the back of a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. With the win, they bettered their record of four defeats in five games, including their last league game against KKR, which was washed out due to rain.

Meanwhile, SRH are playing Qualifier 2 after their eight-wicket loss to the Knight Riders.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback