[Watch] “Tu bhi mazaq udhayega mere strike rate ka?” - LSG posts hilarious content with KL Rahul after win over GT in IPL 2024

With Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registering their third win on the trot in IPL 2024, a unique record of theirs came to light through a hilarious video posted by the franchise's official handle. The video emerged after the game at Ekana International Stadium on Sunday, April 8.

The content creator in question hilariously suggested that KL Rahul should become the next defense minister of India to which the right-handed batter thought his strike rate was being made fun of, given he made 33 off 31 deliveries.

However, he lauded the opening batter for mounting the 163-run defense successfully against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The win proved to be LSG's 15th out of 18 while batting first since debuting in the IPL in 2022.

Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya star in LSG's win over Gujarat Titans

Yash Thakur celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

After Marcus Stoinis' 42-ball 58 gave the Super Giants 163 to defend, B Sai Sudharshan and Shubman Gill provided the Titans with a promising start. However, the Titans' run-chase spiraled after Yash Thakur castled Gill for 19.

Kane Williamson was the second to go as Ravi Bishnoi took a stunning return catch to dismiss the star New Zealand batter. Later, Krunal Pandya dismissed Sudharsan, B Sharath, and Darshan Nalkande to register astonishing figures of 4-0-11-3.

Thakur, meanwhile, dismissed Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed after Thakur picked up a five-wicket haul. The 33-run-loss proved to be the Titans' second successive defeat of the season. Thakur also earned the Player of the Match award for his heroics with the ball for LSG.

The 2022 champions had earlier lost to the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, while their two wins came against the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, lost their opening game to the Rajasthan Royals, but have bounced back to beat Punjab, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the Titans.