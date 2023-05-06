[Watch] Tushar Deshpande rattles Cameron Green's stumps on the 5th ball of his spell in IPL 2023 match against MI

Tushar Deshpande helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pick up their first wicket in their home IPL 2023 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, May 6. Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Deshpande rattled MI's new opener Cameron Green's stumps on the fifth ball of his spell.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first at Chepauk. MI surprised the fans by sending Cameron Green to open the innings with Ishan Kishan. Green started well and hit a four against Deepak Chahar in the first over.

Dhoni handed the ball to Tushar Deshpande to bowl the second over. Kishan and Green scored three runs off the first four deliveries bowled by Deshpande. On the fifth ball, Green attempted a cross-batted shot but missed the ball. The CSK pacer bowled the delivery in the stump line and hit the timber.

Cameron Green scored only six runs off four balls in his first innings as an opener for the Mumbai Indians. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Tushar Deshpande has been the top wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings' team management backed Tushar Deshpande this season, and the uncapped pacer has stepped up and delivered the goods for his franchise. The right-arm pacer stands third on the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2023, having picked up 18 wickets in the competition so far.

Deshpande has proven to be a little expensive in some matches, but his wicket-taking abilities have helped him keep his place in the playing XI. The CSK pace bowler can become the number one wicket-taker in IPL 2023 if he picks another wicket against the Mumbai Indians. He has bowled three overs so far.

It will be exciting to see if Deshpande can take his 19th wicket of the season today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

