[Watch] Varun Chakravarthy continues his domination over Rishabh Pant with another dismissal during KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant once again in the IPL, this time during Match 47 of the 2024 edition of the tournament at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

Chakravarthy had a stranglehold over Pant in terms of their match-up coming into the game on Monday. The off-spinner had conceded just 27 runs in 26 balls against the southpaw and had already dismissed him twice.

Rishabh Pant looked to line Varun Chakravarthy up and attempted a slog sweep. However, the ball gripped just enough and the southpaw could only lob it high in the air. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer took a simple catch to send his opposite number back.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

After losing early wickets, Pant seemed to get Delhi's innings back on track and looked to explode alongside Axar Patel. His dismissal after scoring 27 runs off 20 balls made it as timely as it could get for the Knight Riders.

Varun Chakravarthy denies explosion from Tristan Stubbs too

After Rishabh Pant's wicket, it was important for DC that Tristan Stubbs consolidates with Axar Patel. Stubbs had been in brilliant form and KKR had to ensure they sent him back. Once again, Varun Chakravarthy stepped up and sent Stubbs back for just 4(7).

The South African tried to cut the delivery behind point, but could only get a thick edge and Phil Salt completed a fine catch.

Here's the video of Stubbs' dismissal:

Chakravarthy has been the pick of the KKR bowlers in this match with sensational figures of 3/16. The hosts had DC reeling at 111/8 before Kuldeep Yadav and Rasikh Salam came together and weathered the storm. The duo are still at the crease at the time of writing and Delhi would hope that they bat out the 20 overs and get as many runs as possible.

