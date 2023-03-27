[Watch] "Very talented actors" - Prithvi Shaw's hilarious reaction to David Warner and Manish Pandey's shoot ahead of IPL 2023 

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw was recently spotted shooting for an advertisement alongside David Warner and Manish Pandey ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shaw shared an Instagram story on Monday, March 27, giving fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun, featuring his DC teammates. The talented youngster joked about Warner and Pandey being two very talented actors.

"We have got very talented actors on set today. Mr David Warner, all the way from Australia, international actor. Mr Manish Pandey, the handsome hunk," Shaw was heard saying.

Funny thing aside, Prithvi Shaw is expected to open the innings for Delhi alongside David Warner in this year's cash-rich league.

The right-handed batter had to miss a few games in the previous season due to illness. He featured in 10 games and finished with 283 runs at an impressive strike rate of 152.97.

David Warner to lead DC in IPL 2023 in Rishabh Pant's absence

DC's regular skipper Rishabh Pant will miss the forthcoming season of the IPL due to multiple injuries he suffered during a crash crash in December last year.

The Delhi-based franchise have named Warner as their captain in the absence of Pant. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has been appointed as the vice-captain for IPL 2023.

Warner has the experience of leading an IPL team, as he has been at the helm of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past. He also guided them to the IPL title in 2016.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

DC squad for IPL 2023

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

