[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend Krishna Das’ ‘kirtan’ in London 

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma recently attended Krishna Das' 'kirtan' in London. Videos and pictures of the same have been going viral on social media.

Kohli was in the UK as part of the Indian Test team for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia at The Oval, which was played from June 7 to 11. Team India went down to the Aussies by 209 runs, losing yet another ICC final. Kohli had a poor match as he was dismissed for 14 in the first innings and 49 in the second.

Following the WTC 2023 final, Indian players have got a well-deserved break. Their next assignment will be a multi-format tour of West Indies, which will begin with the first Test on July 12. The cricketers are trying to make the best of their spare time.

Virat Kohli Fan Club @Trend_VKohli Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend Krishna Das Kirtan in London Yesterday Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend Krishna Das Kirtan in London Yesterday https://t.co/IRRnz8peh3

Recently, a fan club of Kohli shared a video and a couple of pictures of the cricketer and Anushka attending Krishna Das’ kirtan in London.

Virat Kohli Fan Club @Trend_VKohli Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Krishna Das Kirtan show in London. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Krishna Das Kirtan show in London. https://t.co/gwKsNWW9jx

Das is a renowned American vocalist and is known for his Hindu devotional songs.

Details of Virat Kohli’s net worth recently went viral

Details of Kohli’s reported net worth recently went viral on social media. As per details compiled by StockGro, a social trading platform, the 34-year-old cricketer’s net worth stands at ₹1050 crore.

Being a BCCI-contracted player in A+ grade, Kohli earns ₹7 crore annually. He gets Test match fee of ₹15 lakh per match, ODI fee of ₹6 lakh per game, and T20I fee of ₹3 lakh per match. The right-handed batter also gets paid ₹15 crore annually for representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per the social trading platform, Kohli charges ₹8.9 crore per post on Instagram and ₹2.5 crore per post on Twitter. Further, the former Indian captain also owns five startups including One8 Commune restaurant, dining bar and restaurant ‘Nueva’ and athleisure brand ‘One8’. He co-owns luxury clothing brand ‘Wrogn’ and also launched a kids lifestyle brand ‘Stepathlon’ in 2016.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli:



Net Worth - 1,050cr.

Per post charge - 8.9cr on Instagram, 2.5cr on Twitter.

Properties - 110cr.

Cars - 31cr. Virat Kohli:Net Worth - 1,050cr.Per post charge - 8.9cr on Instagram, 2.5cr on Twitter.Properties - 110cr.Cars - 31cr. https://t.co/0zy9CWZlS3

In addition, Kohli co-owns FC Goa football club. He also has houses worth ₹34 crore and ₹80 crore in Mumbai and Gurugram respectively. As for his brand endorsements, he apparently charges between ₹7.50 to ₹10 crore.

Kohli is one of the most successful batters in cricket history, having smashed over 25000 international runs with 75 hundreds.

Poll : 0 votes