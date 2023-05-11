[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma host RCB for dinner at their restaurant in Mumbai 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted team for dinner at their restaurant in Mumbai’s Juhu on Wednesday, May 10. The couple also posed for the paparazzi before joining RCB skipper Faf du Plessis at the same table.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Kohli looked dapper in a printed shirt and black pants, while Anushka chose to wear full cream outfit.

The Kohli-owned restaurant, One8 Commune was once the bungalow of the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar. It has a seating capacity of 130. Its mouth-watering dishes, pastel furniture, and European-style interiors make the restaurant stand out. The space provides live sports screening, live music, and outdoor seating, among other facilities.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Faf Du Plessis having dinner together today at one8 restaurant in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Faf Du Plessis having dinner together today at one8 restaurant in Mumbai. https://t.co/wuusPdEMQG

As per online information, the Mumbai-based restaurant offers Italian and Mediterranean foods. It also has a section on the menu called ‘Virat’s favorites’, which includes Avocado Tartare, Superfood Salad, and Pearl Barley Risotto. The restaurant also has branches in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune.

On the work front, Virat Kohli has been in solid form with the bat. The right-handed batter has so far amassed 420 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 133.76, including six half-centuries.

The former RCB captain recently became the first-ever batter to reach 7,000 runs in the tournament's history. The 34-year-old will now look to continue his exploits as RCB chase their maiden IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli's RCB placed seventh in latest IPL 2023 points table

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently placed seventh in the latest IPL 2023 points table. They have won five of their 11 games so far this season. The franchise must win their remaining three games to ensure a playoff berth this season.

RCB will now look to return to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. They recently lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets despite posting 199 at Wankhede on May 9.

