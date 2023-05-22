[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma return to Mumbai after RCB got eliminated from IPL 2023 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday, May 22, returned to Mumbai after Bengaluru got eliminated from the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

This came despite Kohli registering back-to-back centuries in his last two IPL games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

On Sunday, the right-handed batter produced a stellar knock with the bat, scoring 101 runs off 61 deliveries at a strike rate of 165.67, including 13 boundaries and a six.

However, a masterclass from Shubman Gill (104* off 52 balls) was enough for the defending champions GT as they chased down the target with five balls to spare, winning the game by six wickets.

On the personal front, Kohli enjoyed a stellar season with the bat. He amassed 639 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 139.82, including a couple of centuries and six half-centuries, as RCB finished sixth with 14 points in as many games.

Virat Kohli’s form good sign for Team India ahead of the WTC final

Virat Kohli will now look to continue his sublime form with the bat in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. The summit clash is scheduled to take place at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

The Delhi batter enjoys a terrific record against Australia, having amassed 1979 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 48.27, including eight centuries and five fifties. Kohli has been equally good in England, scoring 1033 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 33.32, including two tons and five half-centuries.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kohli smashed 186 in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a draw. Team India, however, won the series 2-1.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

