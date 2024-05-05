[Watch] Virat Kohli bows down to Dinesh Karthik after receiving orange cap from him after the conclusion of RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik shared a friendly moment after the conclusion of their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday.

Kohli reclaimed his position at the top of the run-scoring charts this season with a decent knock of 42 (27) in the successful chase against GT. As a result, he overtook Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's tally of 509 runs. Kohli has accumulated 542 runs from 11 games so far at an average of 67.75, including one century and four half-centuries.

After the match on Saturday, Dinesh Karthik presented the orange cap to Virat Kohli before talking to the broadcast team. Kohli took the cap and then went on to bow down to Karthik in a fun moment and then returned while sporting a smile.

RCB moved to 7th position in the points table with a 4-wicket win against GT

The slim play-off hopes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained alive as they registered a comfortable four-wicket win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024.

GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss and got all-out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. Shahrukh Khan (37), Rahul Tewatia (35), and David Miller (30) chipped in with handy knocks while the rest of the line-up failed miserably.

RCB then got off to a strong start, thanks to a brisk half-century from captain Faf du Plessis (64). However, they lost their way for a couple of overs, which resulted in a collapse from 92/0 to 117/6. Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) batted sensibly and finished the formalities for them in the 14th over.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the win at the post-match presentation, saying:

"We have been really good for the last two matches. I think the wicket was a little bit different from the last two games. I think the bowlers were really good in executing the plans. Even with a dropped catch, I am really pleased with the intensity in the field."

He continued:

"There have been some really high scores in this tournament. We were trying to bat with the same intent. It was nerve wrecking when I was up there and was hearing, "oh there goes another wicket.. and another wicket". So, some lessons to be learned there."

RCB will now travel north to Dharamshala to square off against PBKS in their next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 9.

