[Watch] Virat Kohli's funny reaction to fans' chants of 'Kohli ko bowling do!!' during RCB vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli had a funny reaction to fans chanting, expressing their desire to see him bowl in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams squared off in the 25th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11.

During the second innings of the match, RCB bowlers were being smashed across all parts of the ground by MI batters. A section of fans at the stadium demanded RCB captain Faf du Plessis give bowling to Virat Kohli by chanting 'Kohli ko bowling do'.

Virat Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary at that moment, was amused by the fans' chants. He reacted in a funny manner, suggesting that he didn't want to bowl.

You can watch Kohli's reaction to the chants in the below posts:

Virat Kohli had an off day with the bat as RCB suffered a 7-wicket loss against MI in IPL 2024 encounter

RCB batted first in the match after losing the toss against MI. The current orange cap holder Virat Kohli endured a rare batting failure this season. He departed in the third over while trying to take an aggressive route against Jasprit Bumrah.

Faf du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53), and Rajat Patidar (50) performed well in the batting department for the visiting team. They took them to a fighting total of 196/8 on a flat surface.

The total proved way below par in hindsight as MI batters put on a show in the second innings and powered their side to victory in just 15.3 overs. Opener Ishan Kishan (69) started things off with a blistering knock. Suryakumar Yadav (52) then took them ahead with an 18-ball half-century, making a stellar comeback after an injury layoff.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis reviewed his team's performance after a dismal loss, saying:

"It's a tough pill to swallow. It's a combination of two things - The dew made it harder and the Mumbai batters batted brilliantly to put the pressure on our bowlers. We thought the dew would come in and we have to score around 215 but 196 wasn't good enough. The ball is really wet and it's a only sport where the conditions will make an impact."

Du Plessis added:

"We lost crucial wickets at crucial stages and the fluency wasn't there. From a batting perspective, we have to score 220 because we don't have weapons in our bowling. We need to find our creative ways in the bowling because it seems that we were always on the back foot after the end of five overs."

RCB will next face SRH in IPL 2024 on April 15 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.