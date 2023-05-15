[Watch] Virat Kohli and a couple of his RCB teammates participate in a fun bowling task off the field

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Mohammed Siraj recently participated in a fun bowling task off the field.

In the task, the players got three tries to knock down a phone that was attached to a stand. Karthik and Siraj came close but failed to do so. Glenn followed them and bowled with three balls at a time, but failed to complete the task.

Kohli entered last, and on a lighter note, he ran up to the phone in his run-up and hit it directly without bowling. RCB shared the video on social media and captioned it:

"Petition for Virat to bowl in the next game 😂✋ @royalchallengersbangalore"

You can watch the video below:

RCB registered a thumping 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 14. They moved up to the fifth position in the points table courtesy of the win and kept their playoff hopes alive.

"I feel Glenn Maxwell was the most valuable player"- Aakash Chopra hails RCB all-rounder for aggressive 54 vs RR

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals (RR). He singled out Glenn Maxwell as the star performer for the Bangalore side in the batting department.

Chopra felt that Maxwell's knock was the game-changer for his side as it took them to an above-par score, which put RR under pressure from the onset of the chase. He said:

"I feel Glenn Maxwell was the most valuable player. If that knock had not come, that many runs wouldn't have been scored, and if that many runs hadn't been scored, you wouldn't have won the match."

"If Maxwell had not played like that, this team wouldn't have reached there. Of course, Anuj Rawat also scored important runs but in my opinion, the most valuable player of the game was Glenn Maxwell. When he scores runs, he scores very fast."

He added:

"We, of course, saw Rajasthan absolutely capitulating. We saw them playing ordinary shots and losing five wickets in the powerplay. All that was possible when you became capable of posting an above-par score."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will next square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 in Hyderabad.

